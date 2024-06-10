Windy and warm

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Many woke up to light scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this morning, though the precipitation will continue to diminish this morning across the region. Highs will once again be above average in the 70’s and 80’s with lows in the upper 40’s and 50’s. Breezy and gusty conditions are expected throughout most areas today through Wednesday.

Stormtracker Weather

Another upper level shortwave moves through the MT/Canadian border this afternoon and evening, bringing a few light rain showers to the Hi-Line region tonight. Otherwise, conditions begin to dry out today. Winds and dry conditions are the primary impact concerns the next few days as upper-level troughing moves out of our region today and upper-level ridging builds back in for Tuesday.

Stormtracker Weather

Breezy conditions can be seen this afternoon in the wake of the upper level trough, then diminish through the evening hours before ramping back up for Tuesday which has stronger wind gusts in store. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected at times throughout the region tonight and again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty winds diminish overnight Wednesday with dry conditions continuing for Thursday and Friday morning. It’s possible that the upper-level ridging will begin to break down Friday and Saturday with upper level troughing moving in Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds, mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear and windy. Highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then clear and breezy. Highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s/80’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s/50’s.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s.

Stormtracker Weather