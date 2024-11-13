Windy conditions and cooler temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Upper-level ridging keeps temperatures cool once again, into the 40’s and 50’s today with mostly clear skies. The main concern will be breezy to windy conditions throughout most of the region with gusts up to 30 to 50 mph. Expect the wind to continue tomorrow, impacting North Central Montana a bit more with gusts up to 60-65 mph. Currently, no wind advisories are expected.

The upper-level ridge will begin to break down as a strong upper-level trough begins to push its way into the Pacific Northwest. As the high pressure from the ridge remains, temperatures will stay slightly above average in the 40’s and 50’s for today and Thursday. The main concern will be the gusty winds that will be present across most of North Central and Southwestern Montana. Expect gusts to possibly reach in the 50’s and 60’s tomorrow.

As the trough pushes into the area Thursday night and Friday, winds will begin to taper. Snow has a chance of developing across Southwestern Montana, bringing a light coating of fresh snow to the area and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Behind this trough, weak upper-level ridging will begin to nudge back into the area on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, resulting in gusty winds again on Sunday. Cooler and unsettled weather is expected to begin the work week as upper level troughing sets up across the region.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows around 40. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s. Windy, gusts up to 60 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow (mostly in the evening). Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow (mostly in the morning). Decreasing clouds then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s/30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chance of rain. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in 40’s.