Windy conditions continue for North Central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Windy and dry conditions and warming temperatures are in the forecast through the beginning half of the week. Highs through Sunday remained in the 50’s and 60’s with lows in the chilly 30’s. While Southwestern Montana saw a few showers, North Central Montana remained dry with partly sunny skies throughout the day.

Very windy conditions continue through Sunday night and into Monday with wind gusts up to 50 mph at times in North Central. This is because of a low pressure system moving East through Canada that will continue to deepen, causing a strong pressure gradient that will promote strong wind gusts through the region. A High Wind Warning will be in effect through midnight Sunday for portions of the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph at times and could cause difficult travel.

Winds calm down Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures continue to climb back into the low 70’s, around 10 degrees above average thanks to upper-level ridging. In this time frame, expect mostly dry conditions as well, though Eastern Montana near Glasgow could see a brief period of rain Monday evening.

Troughing moves in toward the end of the week and next weekend, promoting increased precipitation and cooling temperatures back into the 50’s and 60’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in 30’s and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

