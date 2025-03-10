Windy conditions continue with cooler temperatures on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: It was another mild day temperature-wise in North Central Montana. High temperatures peaked in the 50’s and 60’s today across the region with increasing cloudy cover headed into the overnight hours. Expect low temperatures tonight in the 30’s and 40’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Stormtracker Weather

Broad upper-level ridging has resulted in continued strong winds that will be enhanced tonight through tomorrow by a Pacific shortwave/cold front. The strong winds will spread further onto the plains and adjacent areas. The strongest wind gusts could top out at 75 mph around the Browning/Cutbank area tonight. Surface winds begin to diminish late Monday morning across western areas, with eastern areas seeing winds fall off later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, moisture associated with the Pacific shortwave/cold front will result in a period of snow along the Rocky Mountain Front, (mainly above pass level) late tonight into Monday. Although a few inches of snow will be possible in these locations, daytime warming today and warmer temperatures tonight will result in melting of some of that snow accumulation, so NWS has not issued any Winter Weather Advisories at this time.

Stormtracker Weather

Because of the cold front, expect a cooler day on Monday with temperatures staying in the 40’s. Temperatures trend warmer again Tuesday and Wednesday across the region ahead of the next system set to arrive. A potent trough will then swoop in, pushing a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations and mountain snow late Wednesday night through Friday. Temperatures will then trend cooler into next weekend.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather