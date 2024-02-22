Windy conditions increase from today into this weekend

Happy Thursday!

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and some adjacent locations from 2pm Friday until 12pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts are possible between 60 and 75 mph.

Today skies will be mostly sunny and conditions mainly dry. Temperature highs will still be mild in the 40s in most locations. Winds will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 35 mph and breezy elsewhere, sustained winds speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday there will be lots of sunshine, enjoy it while it lasts because this weekend and next week will have a lot of cloud cover. Temperature highs will in the 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds between 25 and 45 mph. Winds will be gusty elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Saturday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and along portions of the Hi-Line. Conditions will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph. It will be gusty elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow around, generally in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be well above average with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions again will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 45 mph, and windy elsewhere with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of precipitation around. Precipitation will start out as rain but will eventually switch-over to snow. Snow squalls are also possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, with falling temperatures throughout the day due to a cold front. Gusty winds will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Temperatures will be colder with highs in the 20s and mid to upper teens. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Temperatures warm slightly with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.