Windy conditions before impactful snowfall

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An active and impactful stretch of weather takes place tonight through Monday. The highs today remained above average and mild in the 40’s and 50’s with lows in the 20’s and 30’s tonight. Tomorrow, while the highs are going to reach substantially into the 30’s and 40’s, there will be a rapid drop in temperature into the single digits. Wind chill amounts will put the temperatures below zero in some places.

A potent upper-level disturbance and associated arctic front will keep strong winds and accumulating snow starting tonight. As far as the wind is concerned, expect very strong and gusty winds tonight and through Monday. A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of North Central, Central, and South Western Montana through 5 pm Monday. The concern will be difficult travel and damaged property as wind gusts can reach 60 to even 85 mph tonight.

The wind, along with winter weather highlights are going to be the biggest concern through this period. Widespread snow starts tonight and continues through tomorrow with most of the impact in higher elevations and mountainous regions. A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is in effect for portions of Glacier National Park, the Rocky Mountain Front, and portions of southern Montana. Up to 9 inches of snow accumulation is expected for lower elevations and up to 24 inches in higher and mountainous regions. This combined with the strong wind gusts means difficult to impossible travel. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) will be in effect for portions of North Central, Central, and southern Montana. Up to 7 inches of snow accumulation is possible in these areas with falling and blowing snow causing difficult travel.

A cold front returns Tuesday through Thursday bringing back a brief period of below average temperatures and continued light snow/snow showers. A warmer westerly clow quickly moves in Tuesday night with a return of increased surface winds and increased snow fall. More snow and cold temperatures through the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chances of snow and rain tonight and windy. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Wind gusts up to 40 to 85 mph tonight.

MONDAY: Snow likely and windy. Patchy and blowing snow. Highs in the 30’s and 40’s before a rapid drop with lows in single digits. Gusts

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in single digits to teens. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s-30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow and breezy. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 20’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow and mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s.

