Windy warm weather this weekend

It is shaping up to be a beautiful end to the work week, with temperatures climbing through the 40s under clear blue skies. A few areas may top out in the lower 50s this afternoon. It is somewhat breezy, with wind speeds at 10 to 25 mph in most areas. The Rocky Mountain Front will have wind gusts over 40 mph later today and into tonight.

MTN News

MTN News

Don't forget the time change is this weekend! Daylight saving time officially begins Sunday at 2:00 AM, so you'll want to set the clocks back an hour before you head off to bed Saturday. Sunrise on Sunday is at 7:49 AM and sunset is at 7:22 PM!

MTN News

The warming trend continues into the upcoming weekend, with temperatures reaching the 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday. Strong winds expected both days, with sustained wind speeds between 20 and 40 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and 10 to 30 mph across the plains. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in the Rocky Mountain Front and 50 mph across the plains, particularly on Sunday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated throughout the weekend.

MTN News

Strong winds will persist into Monday, accompanied by mild temperatures. Gusts over 50 mph will continue across the plains, while gusts over 70 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. Daytime highs will again reach the 50s.

Some rain and snow showers are possible from Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front passes through and daytime highs will only into the 40s for the remainder of the week.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue throughout much of next week, accompanied by unsettled weather. A more potent storm system is expected to move into the West late next week, impacting Montana Thursday night into Friday. This system has the potential to bring more substantial moisture to the area. Keep checking back with the StormTracker weather team for updates.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News