Winter nowhere to be found this week in central Montana

The set-up

A persistent ridge continues to remain in place off to the west, while it will keep the area primarily dry there are a few disturbances that may ignite some light precipitation Monday evening and Wednesday evening. The majority of the precipitation is confined to the mountains. For the rest of the area, seasonably mild and breezy conditions can be expected throughout the week.

Saturday night: Gradually clearing skies. Any snow in the Little Belts begins to taper after midnight. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. A southwest wind at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Monday: Mild and windy. A southwest wind at 25-30mph gusting to 50mph. Mostly sunny skies to start with an increase in cloud cover after dinnertime. A passing rain or elevation snow shower is possible overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs on either side of 50 degrees. A west-southwest breeze at 15-20mph gusting to 35mph. Partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high around 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the mid 30s overnight.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. A southwest wind at 20-30mph gusting to 50mph. Afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. A few areas could even approach 60 degrees. Cooling into the lower 30s at night with mostly clear skies.

Friday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds in the evening. Daytime high temperatures in the lower 50s. Scattered rain or snow showers at night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday: Rain or snow showers around. High temperatures in the mid 40s.