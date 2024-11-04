Winter storm set to impact Montana on Election Day

The first wintry storm of the season is poised to impact central Montana the next couple of days. A cold front will bring very windy conditions today as it moves through the region. The main event starts later tonight as light to moderate snow overspreads north central Montana.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from Monday at 11:00 PM through Tuesday at 11:00 PM for Eastern Toole and Liberty Counties, Judith Basin County and Judith Gap, Fergus County below 4500ft, and Snowy and Judith Mountains. During this period, west-northwest winds are anticipated to reach 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Additionally, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, as well as Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties, active from 8:00 AM Monday through 11:00 PM Tuesday. This area could experience winds from the west-northwest at 30 to 50 mph, with gusts of 70 to 80 mph. The combination of existing snow on the ground and new snowfall will create blizzard conditions, resulting in near-zero visibility at times. An upper-level trough centered off the coast of British Columbia on Monday morning will push another cold front through central Montana by Tuesday afternoon and evening, with light to moderate snow moving in early Tuesday morning. The north-to-south movement of precipitation will enhance upsloping, leading to higher snowfall totals on north-facing slopes.

Higher elevations in the Little Belts, Highwoods, and Little Snowy Mountains could see over a foot of snowfall. Meanwhile, parts of Fergus and Judith Basin counties, including Stanford and Lewistown, are expected to receive several inches of snow. Many locations across central Montana will receive their first accumulating snow of the season, but amounts should be fairly light, with a coating to 3 inches expected for the plains.

The system will pull away Wednesday morning with skies quickly clearing out, but it will be chilly. Road conditions could be quite slick Wednesday morning.

An upper-level ridge will quickly build over the West leading to a warming trend for the rest of the week. A few areas could actually hit 60 degrees come Friday.