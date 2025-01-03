Winter storm timing and impacts for central Montana

Happy Friday! It's a cold and wintry morning in central Montana, with a light snowfall to start the day in many areas. But that's just the appetizer for a larger storm arriving this afternoon and evening. Snow is already falling at a decent clip across southwest Montana. A heavy bands of snow will form and move north to central Montana by this afternoon and evening.

MTN News

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of north-central Montana through 5:00 PM Saturday. The snow will be heaviest around the evening commute and into the early nighttime hours. Snowfall rates could hit an inch per hour. Be prepared for a slow and slick evening commute. The wind is going to pick up east of I-15 this afternoon, with gusts over 30 mph possible, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

By Saturday morning, the snow will still be falling, but it will begin to shift south towards I-90 as the day wears on. When all is said and done, many areas in central Montana can expect 3-9 inches of snowfall - with lesser amounts in the Helena area.

MTN News

The cold will linger throughout the weekend, with highs stuck in the 10s and 20s. Another light snowfall is expected Sunday night with Monday with dusting to an inch or two of snow possible.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed. You can also check MDT cameras from across the state by clicking here.

Temps start to warm up next week, with a high pressure ridge building in from Tuesday through Friday. Expect mostly dry and milder conditions, but the winds will also be stronger - especially on Wednesday!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News