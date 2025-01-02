Winter storm watch issued for central Montana with over a half a foot of snow possible

Skiiers, snowboarders, and snow enthusiasts: we're in for a treat the next couple of days as a winter storm is set to impact Montana. This will pose some travel concerns, especially Friday afternoon through Saturday morning across central Montana. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the region during this time.

Today, we can expect light snow showers and areas of fog, with cold temperatures hovering in the upper 0s to mid 10s. However, the Helena area will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Two systems are set to move through over the next 48 hours. The first arrives tonight, with light snow developing in areas from Great Falls to Lewistown and into Chouteau County. By Friday morning, 0.5-1" will fall in the lower elevations, with 2-4" expected in the mountains.

The second and much stronger system will move into southwest Montana on Friday morning. Snow will begin falling in the Helena area by late morning, spreading into north central Montana during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow will likely fall during the evening for areas along Highway 200 and during the overnight hours for areas to the north. Strong wind gusts of 30-40 mph east of I-15 will create blowing and drifting snow, leading to deteriorating road conditions throughout Friday.

For central Montana, widespread accumulations of 4-8" east of I-15 and north of Highway 200, while most other areas will see 2-4" by Saturday morning. The mountain ranges in central Montana could receive over a foot of snowfall by the time the storm wraps up. Snowfall will likely taper off quickly on Saturday morning, although light to moderate snow continues in the mountains through Monday.

Throughout the weekend, periodic light snowfall is possible, with high temperatures ranging from the 10s to 20s and mostly cloudy skies. As we move into next week, high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest, leading to a warming trend and drier conditions. However, be prepared for stronger winds and potential blowing snow next week. Enjoy the fresh powder and stay safe if you have to travel!

