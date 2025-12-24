Winter Storm Watch issued for freezing rain tonight into Christmas morning

Merry Christmas Eve! It's unlikely we'll have a white Christmas in the lower elevations this year, but instead, it will be icy and slick. Today, we'll see increasing clouds but mainly dry conditions until sunset. An area of freezing rain, mixed with a little rain and snow, will develop over central Montana. The steadiest precipitation is expected between midnight and 9 a.m.

MTN News

There is a wide range of temperatures for our Christmas Eve. The Hi-Line will only reach the 10s and 20s. Temperatures in central Montana will range from the 30s in the Great Falls area to the upper 40s and lower 50s in Lewistown, and upper 30s to lower 40s in the Helena area.

MTN News

MTN News

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from this evening through Thursday morning. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice, with isolated pockets of up to a quarter of an inch, is possible by Christmas morning. Be extra vigilant if you're traveling late tonight into Christmas morning. After some morning freezing rain, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 20s in northeast Montana, 30s on the Hi-Line, and upper 40s to lower 50s in central Montana on Christmas Day.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

Friday will be mild, with high temperatures in the 30s on the Hi-Line and 40s in central Montana. However, a strong cold front will dive south from Canada, bringing a period of light snow and colder temperatures. Arctic air will be in place on Saturday, with high temperatures in the 0s and 10s on the Hi-Line, and in the 10s and 20s south of the Hi-Line.

Cold air slowly retreats north Sunday into early next week, along with the return of stronger winds.

MTN News

MTN News