Winter Storm Watches issued for most of Montana

GREAT FALLS — Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of Montana, including all of central Montana. The coming days will see widespread snow and a brief return of sub-zero temperatures.

Travel may be difficult in the lower elevations, and travel may be nearly impossible in the Glacier National Park and northern Rocky Mountain Front area. Severe to extreme conditions are also expected for newborn livestock.

NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT (western Glacier County and western Pondera County):

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 11am Saturday until 8am Monday. 6-12" of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and 12-24+" of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains and over mountain passes.

NORTHEASTERN MONTANA (Daniels County, Phillips County, western Roosevelt County, and Valley County): A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 8pm Saturday until 11pm Sunday. 3-6" of snow accumulation is possible.

HI-LINE (Blaine County, Chouteau County, eastern Glacier County, Hill County, Liberty County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County):

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 11pm Saturday until 8am Monday. 3-7" of snow accumulation is possible.

CENTRAL MONTANA (Cascade County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, Lewis & Clark County, Meagher County, and western Teton County):

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5am Sunday until 8am Monday. 3-6" of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and 6-12+" of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains and over mountain passes.

SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA (Beaverhead County, Broadwater County, Gallatin County, Jefferson County, and Madison County):

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 8am Sunday until 8am Monday. 2-6" of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and 6-12+" of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains and over mountain passes.

TRENDING ARTICLES

