Winter Weather Advisories issued for the mountains and the Hi-Line

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for the Glacier area, northeastern Montana, the Hi-Line in north-central Montana, and some of the mountain ranges in central and north-central Montana from Sunday night/Monday morning through Monday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area from 11pm Sunday until 11pm Monday. 2-6" of snow is possible in the valleys, 5-10" of snow is possible at Marias Pass, and 8-18" of snow is possible above pass level. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 55 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the southern half of the Rocky Mountain Front, the Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains, the Bears Paw mountains, the Big Belt mountains, the Highwood mountains, the Little Belt mountains, the Bridger and Castle mountains as well as southern Blaine County from 11pm Sunday until 11pm Monday. 2-6" of snow is possible, with up to 10" of snow possible on the highest peaks. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35-50 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line from the Cut Bank area to the Blaine/Phillips County line from 12am until 12pm Monday. Up to 2" of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph. Although this advisory does end at 12pm, there will be more snow that falls Monday afternoon/evening, with another coating-3" of snow possible on top of what falls tomorrow morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana beginning with Phillips County from 5am Monday until 5am Tuesday. 1-6" of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible, with the highest snow amounts in the far northeastern corner of the state as well as near the Canadian border. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph.

There are going to be scattered rain/freezing rain/snow showers around tonight and tomorrow as a cold front passes through our area. Along the Hi-Line and in the mountains, expect off-and-on precipitation later tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night. In the lower elevations, precipitation will initially be in the form of rain or freezing rain but it will switch over to all snow as the day progresses.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This wind will reduce the visibility and cause blowing snow in the mountains and along portions of the Hi-Line. Much colder temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s.

Travel may be difficult at times, especially at and above mountain pass level and along the Hi-Line, later tonight through Tuesday morning, so use caution when driving.

This is the beginning of our pattern change as near to below average temperatures will stick around for the rest of the month and there will be additional chances for snow as well.