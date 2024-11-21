Wintry mix will create slick travel Friday morning; Accumulating snow likely Saturday

Happy Friday Eve! Yesterday, a high pressure system was anchored over Montana, keeping most areas dry but also frigid. The high temperature was just 24° at Great Falls Airport.

As this high pressure ridge shifts east today, Montana is going to be under a southwest flow, which should warm temperatures slightly today. However, it will also bring in some Pacific moisture as it wraps around the large 'bomb cyclone' hovering off the West Coast.

Expect a chilly and cloudy day today, with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Hi-Line to the mid 40s in the Helena area. Scattered snow, freezing rain, and rain showers are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. The Hi-Line could see up to an inch of snow, while a light glazing of ice is expected in the Golden Triangle by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of north central Montana from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM on Friday. During this time, areas could receive a coating of up to 3 inches of snow, particularly along the Hi-Line near the Canadian border. That light glaze of ice may create treacherous travel conditions in parts of central Montana, especially Friday morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and rain/snow showers will persist throughout the day.

A cold front will push through from northwest to the southeast, switching the wintry mix to all snow as it moves across the state. Most areas can expect a burst of heavy snowfall on Saturday evening and into the night. The majority of the snow, with the exception of the Hi-Line and Rocky Mountain Front, will come from the final bust along the cold front. Throughout the next two days, the Hi-Line and Rocky Mountain Front will receive several rounds of snow.

Behind the front, a cold airmass will settle in, causing temperatures to plummet into the teens on Sunday. Many areas in north central Montana could experience their first subzero temperatures of the season by Monday morning.

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to moderate after Monday, with highs returning to the 30s by Wednesday. However, there are indications that we may see another plunge into frigid territory just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Stay tuned for continued updates!