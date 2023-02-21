Wintry weather blankets Montana

All parts of Montana are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, or Blizzard Warning.

Between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning in central and north-central Montana, between 2 and 12 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 1 to 2 feet of new snow accumulation is expected in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere as roads are going to be slick and/or snow-covered. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 55 mph into Tuesday, so blowing snow and low visibility will be an issue.

From the Montana Department of Transportation:



Allow extra time to get to your destination. Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice. Turn off cruise control. Always buckle up. Slow down in poor visibility conditions. Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles. Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots. Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary. Prepare your vehicle for winter driving at the start of the season. Check to be sure all four tires are in good condition. Don't wait until the last minute to get snow tires mounted. Keep an emergency travel kit in your car.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.



