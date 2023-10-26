Wintry weather brings dangerous driving conditions

GREAT FALLS — Snow has arrived in Great Falls, and with it, dangerous driving conditions. Whether you are excited about the snow or not, the first snow leads to a surge in accidents as people get used to driving on icy roads.

Scores of crashes and slide-offs were reported across the region, as many areas received between six inches and a foot of snow.

“We're probably pushing 20, 30 [tows] already this morning,” Casey Pozder, Record Supervisor for Carnahan’s Towing said.

The towing companies have been busy helping people who lost control on the road within a day of the first snowfall of the season.

“I have studded tires, so it wasn’t that bad,” said Great Falls resident Stayce. “But there was a few slippery people I saw, slipping around the road.”

When road conditions are bad, it is best to not drive if you don’t have to. However, if you do have to drive, there are precautions you can take to protect yourself and others.

“Slow down. Watch the weather. Give yourself more time to get from point A to point B, and just try to take your time a little more and be a little more cautious on the roads,” Pozder said.

If you do get into an accident, call the police to report the accident first, then call a towing company. You should be prepared to wait in your car for about an hour before help arrives.

“Always recommend bringing a blanket and some hand warmers, maybe some water, something to snack on,” Pozder said, “Because it could be up to an hour or more for responders to get out to the vehicles, depending on where they’re at.”

While it is only the first major snowfall of the season, it does not make the accidents that occurred any less serious. It is better for you and your vehicle to be overprepared and extra safe rather than not prepared enough.

