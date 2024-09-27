Wonderful weather for the last weekend of September

Continued sunshine and warming temperatures are ahead for our Friday as high pressure strengthens over the west. The unseasonable warmth sticks around throughout the weekend, but a cold front will bring changes in for next week.

On Friday, daytime highs warm into the low to mid 80s across central and eastern Montana. A west-southwest breeze will pick up in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 25-35mph across the region. The Rocky Mountain Front may see even stronger winds, with gusts exceeding 40 mph throughout the afternoon and evening.

Get ready for a phenomenal weekend weather-wise, especially on Saturday! Winds will be lighter and temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s again. Sunshine will persist throughout the day.

A dry cold front will march across the area Sunday afternoon and evening, but before it arrives temperatures will reach the mid and upper 70s to lower 80s. Parts of eastern Montana could hit 90°!

The cold front will bring some strong wind gusts to the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusts to 60mph will be possible again for the Rocky Mountain Front, with gusts over 40mph expected across the plains.

With the pleasant weekend weather, it’s the perfect time to head into the mountains for some leaf peeping. Fall foliage is nearing its peak in many mountain areas, while lower elevations may not reach peak colors until mid-October.

Monday ushers in much cooler temperatures, aligning us with more typical early autumn weather. Throughout next week, temperatures will fluctuate as several disturbances pass through the region. While there's a chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday, we will see a predominantly dry week.