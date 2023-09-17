Weekend kicks off with calm and quiet weather

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began on a warm and quiet note. Temperatures ranged in the upper 70’s to upper 80’s today, with lows dipping down into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. The wind also played nice and remained on the lighter side at 5 to 10 mph. High pressure and upper-level ridging will keep those temperatures warmer for the rest of the weekend and through Monday, but as the upper-level ridge begins to break down, the winds will begin to pick up.

Starting Sunday, expect the winds to be on the breezier side with gusts up to 20 to 40 mph at times, especially along the Hi-line and the Rocky Mountain Front. With the combination of the high winds and relative humidity down into the teens, Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are in effect. Any existing or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to contain. It is recommended that there is no outdoor burning at this time. In the graphic below, the pink indicates the Red Flag Warning, and the peach indicates the Fire Weather watch.

MTN News

Tuesday through the end of next week, expect the temperatures to begin to dip into the 50’s and 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along with increased cloud cover.

MTN News

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in upper 40’s to lower 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

SUNDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 40’s to 50’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 7 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Showers likely and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s to 60’s and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.