7-Eleven’s Bring Your Own Cup Day 2023 is this weekend

It’s time to fire up your creativity and get ready for an epic brain freeze — Bring Your Own Cup Day is back at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores!

Bring Your Own Cup Day is returning to all three convenience stores on April 29 for one day only. Slurpee fans are encouraged to bring whatever container they can find and fill it with the ice-cold treat for just $1.99.

Yes — any container. From an actual cup, to a vase, football helmet (you might want to put a liner in that one first), bucket or anything else you can fill up, the only rule is that it is clean and fits under the Slurpee machine. There will be a display in-store so you can see if your container will fit before going up to the machine. If it does, regardless of the size, your drink will cost $1.99.

Of course, you’ll also want to make sure your container is leak-proof so you don’t make a mess — and bonus if it has a lid so you can make sure it doesn’t spill in your car.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” 7-Eleven director of proprietary beverages, Ben Boulden, said in a press release. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl…the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

While this year’s Bring Your Own Cup Day will work just like previous years, you will find a new flavor to try this time around.

New Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar will be in the Slurpee machines alongside the usual flavors of Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry. 7-Eleven describes the Fanta flavor as having “an exotic blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors,” and it is, as the name implies, sugar-free.

What container will you be bringing to your local 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store on April 29?

