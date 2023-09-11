White House announces plan to tackle cancer drug supply issues

The Biden administration on Monday announced major chemotherapy drug, cisplatin, is back “to near 100% of pre-shortage levels,” according to a memo first obtained by Scripps News.

While the administration says progress addressing the nationwide shortage of cancer drugs is being made, it acknowledged more needs to be to ensure patients receive critical care.

The shortage of 15 drugs prompted warnings from medical organizations over the summer about the impact of delayed treatment, including three widely used generic drugs— cisplatin, carboplatin, and methotrexate. However, even as the White House highlights the strengthening supply chain, those three drugs remain in shortage, according to the Food and Drug Administration's website. They are just part of the broader ongoing drug shortages, many generics.

In June, the FDA announced it would allow the importing of cisplatin to help alleviate the strain.

Later this week, President Joe Biden will convene his Cancer Cabinet, but ahead of that meeting the White House has outlined steps it believes are helping strengthen the supply chains for the widely used cancer drugs.

More than half of respondents said shortages of chemotherapy drugs were "critically impactful" in a summer survey released in July by the ASHP Drug Shortage Resource Center with data from the University of Utah Drug Information Service, meaning rationing, canceling, or delaying cancer treatment. Meanwhile, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found of its 27 member institutions who participated in a survey, 93% experienced a shortage of carboplatin and 70% of cisplatin, while some institutions were able to continue treating patients, 16% reported treatment delays.

“Ensuring every American has access to the tools and interventions that exist today to prevent, detect, and treat cancer—and to the breakthroughs we are advancing in the Biden-Harris Administration—is essential to achieving the Biden Cancer Moonshot goal of ending cancer as we know it,” a new blog post from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy says.

Advancing the fight against cancer and bolstering supply chains have been key pillars in Biden’s agenda.

“Cisplatin shortages have impacted the oncology community in a major way over the last year, year-and-a-half,” Dr. Shikha Jain, associate professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Cancer Center told Scripps News. “While it seems like that’s getting better, other chemotherapy drug shortages are still continuing to severely impact cancer patients.”

Jain pointed to a shortage of 5-FU (5- fluorouracil) shortages, which is a chemotherapy backbone or first line for most GI Cancers.

“It's been a balancing act of which drugs do we have, and which do we not have,” she explained.

The administration points to manufacturing and supply chain issues in the drug shortage, including products discontinued over time due to economic reasons and manufacturing site closures cutting the supply of the three generic drugs nearly in half this year. The FDA previously found significant violations at a manufacturers plant in India and placed them on an import alert.

The administration says the FDA has worked closely with manufacturers to find ways to increase manufacturing capacity and bring companies back to the U.S. market. The administration says work with manufacturers of generic methotrexate for injection helped increase supplies, adding actions have helped bring the cisplatin supply to nearly pre-shortage levels and are helping with shortages of carboplatin. That included the FDA allowing 14 lots of cisplatin to be imported from a manufacturer in China.

“Close cooperation among the FDA, the manufacturers, and health care systems is helping to ensure approximately 400,000 patients per month receive their treatments,” the blog states.

The Cancer Moonshot and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy convened a meeting in July with stakeholders, including manufacturers, providers and patient advocates. The administration says they agreed “these supply chain issues cannot be fixed solely through government action” and “that the increased use of data related to supply capabilities and patient needs at a local level can support supply chain resilience and lessen the economic and patient costs of shortages.”

But stakeholders are watching what next steps are taken.

The ASHP recommended enforcing shortage prevention requirements, improving manufacture quality transparency and encourage new manufacturers.

The Association for Clinical Oncology said in a July letter to members of Congress that the drug shortages are among the worse seen in decades.

”These shortages are caused by a multitude of factors, including quality issues, manufacturer business decisions, disruptions to raw ingredients and excipient supplies, natural disasters, and other emergencies that take place in countries that house critical drug manufacturing facilities.”

The FDA has faced pressure from congressional members to work with Congress to address the shortages and supply chain issues. A June letter from a bipartisan delegation highlighted FDA authority to monitor drug shortages but states “It is our understanding, however, that many manufacturers are currently non-compliant with these guidelines. We also understand that neither the federal government nor industry has end-to-end visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain. Together, we believe these factors may limit the federal government’s ability to proactively identify and mitigate drug shortages.”

Congressional members have introduced a slew of proposals to address the issue.

Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, and Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, introduced the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risk Assessment Act that would require agencies assess supply chain vulnerability and find ways to lessen reliance on other countries. Another bill, the Drug Shortage Prevention Act, from Senator Klobuchar, Collins, Smith, Murkowski and Warren would require manufacturers notify the FDA when it may not be able to meet demand without shortfall or delay.

Next week, the House Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing on five legislative proposals addressing generic drug shortages.

