Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit by train in Billings

A 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a train at a downtown Billings crossing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Police said the woman sustained "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
The train was stopped and blocking traffic at North 27th Street as of 9 p.m..
Police said they didn't know how long the train would be stopped there.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Young woman dies in GF crash
- Dispute leads to gunshots in GF
- Gunshots fired in Great Falls
- PHOTOS: 'pack' of wolverines
- Teacher dies after bicycle crash
- Obituary: Constance Becker
N 27th St is currently blocked by a train due to the investigation. Unknown at this time how long the train will remain in place - Sgt Beck https://t.co/HOJw97C748— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 12, 2022