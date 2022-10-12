Watch Now
Woman 'seriously injured' after being hit by train in Billings

Posted at 8:51 AM, Oct 12, 2022
A 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a train at a downtown Billings crossing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Police said the woman sustained "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.

The train was stopped and blocking traffic at North 27th Street as of 9 p.m..

Police said they didn't know how long the train would be stopped there.

We will update you if we get more information.

