Woman stole $823K in luxury items from rental stores, sold them online

A Michigan woman has been arrested for stealing 1,000 luxury items worth over $823,000 and reselling them online.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that 42-year-old Brandalene Horn was charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to the DA’s office, from April 2022 to February 2024, Horn allegedly deceived three popular clothing rental companies by opening hundreds of accounts and renting items. Instead of returning the items, she kept them and sold them online using the companies' photos and descriptions for her listings.

Although the companies' names weren't disclosed, you can see one of her listings in the photo below. It shows a $1,200 dress listed for $189, similar to a Rent The Runway posting renting the same dress for $180.

The companies tried to charge Horn for the items once they didn’t get them back, but Horn either disputed the charges with her bank or canceled the credit cards she used to rent the items, and therefore the companies were not able to get their money.

Horn ended up making $750,000 from selling the stolen items and now faces charges including mail fraud (up to 20 years in prison), wire fraud (up to 20 years in prison), and interstate transportation of stolen property (up to 10 years in prison).

