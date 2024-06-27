Denys, the orphaned Ukrainian teen who escaped Russia, is beginning his new life

Scripps News has been sharing the story of Denys, a Ukrainian teen, since the first days of the war: from when was hunkering down in his orphanage in the Russian occupied city of Kherson; to his forced removal to a Russian “camp” in Crimea; to his being featured in pro-Russian propaganda videos.

We followed his transfer to the Moscow region where, upon turning 18, he received draft papers; and shared, earlier this year, his remarkable escape into Poland.

Several weeks ago, Denys finally reached the destination where he hopes to begin a new life.

In early June, we visited him in the western German city of Dorsten to see how he was doing. We learned he has received threats from people who he understands to be Russian authorities, who are furious he got away.

Related story: Ukrainian orphan escapes Russia, but remains in limbo