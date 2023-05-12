World’s oldest dog is celebrating his 31st birthday with 100 guests and live entertainment

Bobi — the oldest living dog in the world — celebrates his 31st birthday this week. Born on May 11, 1992, the livestock guardian dog will ring in the milestone at home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, according to Guinness World Records.

Bobi’s birthday comes three months after he was awarded Guinness World Record titles of “oldest living dog” and “oldest dog ever.” Since then, people from around the world, including journalists, have journeyed to Conqueiros to meet the famous canine and snap photos with him. While a recent vet check-up revealed that Bobi is healthy, owner Leonel Costa said the frequent visitors may have strained the dog’s mental and physical health.

“There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him,” Costa told Guinness World Records. “His health was a little damaged, but now it’s better.”

Costa was 8 years old when Bobi was born and the pair have been lifelong companions. While Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo— a Portuguese breed that only has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years — he has defied those standards. Costa credits his tail-wagging friend’s longevity to a tranquil lifestyle and plenty of room to roam in the forests surrounding his home in Coqueiros, which is located on the central coast of Portugal (about two hours north of Lisbon).

To Costa, Bobi is a living reminder of the past.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world,” Costa told Guinness World Records in February. “Bobi represents those generations.

Like other seniors, Bobi enjoys naps and moves at a slower pace these days (since he has trouble walking and poor eyesight, he prefers to relax at home).

For his 31st trip around the sun, his family plans to throw a party, according to Guinness World Records. A selection of meat and fish will be served to the birthday boy and his more than 100 guests, who will also enjoy entertainment from a dance troupe.

Happy birthday, Bobi!

