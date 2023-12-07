You can get $24 Sorel Slippers at Zulily

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still looking for some practical gifts for friends and family this holiday season, Zulily is offering a great deal on a pair of plush slippers that will make everyone feel extra cozy.

Regularly priced at $90, these Quarry Go Mail Run Plush Slippers are now $24.99, a savings of $65, or more than 75%.

$24.99 (was $90) at Zulily

MORE: This company makes slippers that look just like your dog

The gray fuzzy slippers come in sizes 5-12 and are made with an EVA footbed and rubber sole, which provides traction for wearing inside and outdoors.

You’ll find a few other slippers on sale from Zulily as well, including the same pair in black.

This pair of Tawny Buff & Black Leopard Go Mail Run Plush Slide slippers is nearly identical, but available in leopard print. Also on sale for $24.99, the slippers feature a criss-cross strap for extra stability.

$24.99 (was $90) at Zulily

Also similar and priced at $24.99, these Vapor & Pulse Go Mail Run Plush Slippers are a light pink color on top and gray on the bottom.

$24.99 (was $90) at Zulily

MORE: The best things to buy in December to save money

For something a bit different, this pair of UGG Rock Rose Classic Cozy Bootie slippers is an even bigger discount, marked down to $23.99 from the regular price of $120.

Made of sheepskin with a Sugarsole foam outsole, the slippers are dyed hot pink. They will ship in 1-5 days, so you will receive them before Christmas if you’re ordering them as a gift.

$23.99 (was $120) at Zulily

Another choice is this pair of Blue Cable Magdalena Slippers, available in sizes small-XL, but currently sold out in medium.

Regularly priced at $40, they are now $19.99, making them 50% off. They are lined with faux fur and have a cozy winter pattern.

$19.99 (was $40) at Zulily

Will you be purchasing a new pair of fuzzy slipper this winter? These discounted options from Zulily are a great chance to snag a new pair — or purchase some as a last minute holiday gift.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.