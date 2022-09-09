You can get 90% off select Frontier flights if you book this weekend

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to plan a trip this fall, Frontier Airlines is offering a deal that will undoubtedly save you a ton of cash on your flight.

Now through Sept. 13, you can save 90% on nonstop domestic travel tickets by using promo code SAVE90 at checkout on flyfrontier.com. To get 90% off your next flight, you must purchase the tickets at least three days in advance and the tickets must be round trip. The discount only applies to base fare, not to fees or taxes.

The discount applies to Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday travel through Nov. 2, 2022, but certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. The discount does not apply to group bookings, or Y, B, and H class fares, which are the highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights.

All reservations are non-refundable, but refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days or more prior to departure if the refund request was made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

The amount of money you’ll save with the deal will depend on the flight you book, but at 90% off, you can expect to save quite a bit.

If you have a specific destination, keep in mind that there may not be a flight available that works with the discount.

Now that we’re out of the peak summer travel season, prices are expected to drop for flights. In August, deal-finding site and app Hopper predicted that travel prices would drop 40% in the first weeks of fall.

Airline tickets always drop in price in fall. But Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, told The Washington Post that this is a particularly steep decline.

“Typically, we would see maybe a 10 to 15 percent price drop,” she said. “And it really has more to do with how high prices were this summer and less to do with what’s going on this fall.”

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and scoring 90% off a flight?

