You Can Now Get Jelly Beans In Flavors Inspired By Taco Trucks

Your Taco Tuesday is getting a sweet and chewy makeover!

New Late Night Taco Truck jelly beans from Brach’s are hitting store shelves now, offering full taco night flavors in the palm of your hand. The jelly beans are meant to offer an entire Mexican-style dining experience, so along with a Beef Taco flavor, you’ll also get Margarita, Salsa, Guacamole, Horchata and Churro.

The jelly beans are not yet on Brach’s website, so we don’t have information on how long they’ll be around, but they are currently at multiple retailers nationwide. While prices vary, you can find them at Walmart, Target and Walgreens. There’s a chance they will be available in other stores eventually as well, at a manufacturer-recommended price of $4.29 for one 12-ounce pack or two packs for $7.

Candy fans that have already tried the jelly beans are taking to social media to review them. TikTok user @bootlegfoodreview gave the highest scores to the drink flavors, awarding 8 out of 10 stars to both the margarita and horchata jelly beans.

Churro and beef taco were next, scoring 5 out of 10, but he gave only 3 out of 10 to salsa, calling it “nasty,” and 2 out of 10 to guacamole, which he said “tastes like sweet dirt.”

While these are no doubt some pretty unique jelly bean flavors, they’re not that surprising when you consider some of the candy corn flavors we’ve seen from the brand.

Brach’s gave the traditional Halloween candy a makeover in 2017, launching cookie-flavored candy corn. Then, in 2020, the candy company followed that up with different flavors for Thanksgiving 2020 (which returned the following year). Their Thanksgiving Dinner candy corn included all the traditional flavors: roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Not up for candy that tastes like savory meal options? Dunkin’s iced coffee-flavored jelly beans are back for Easter, coming in six flavors: Toasted Coconut, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte and Butter Pecan.

The jelly beans that mirror Dunkin’s iced coffee menu are available for $3.99 at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Five Below, Rite Aid and Big Lots. You can also order them online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com for a limited time.

What is your favorite jelly bean flavor?

