500-acre wildfire reported in Rosebud County

MTN
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:52:07-04

A wildfire of at least 500 acres sparked on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rosebud County.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office says the fire is in the area of the Diamond Cross Ranch in Birney.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the size of the fire but said further details would be available later.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire, nor whether it is threatening any homes or structures.

We will update you if we get more information.

