This ergonomic desk chair is perfect for your home office—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you work from home or the office and have a desk job, one of the most important investments you need to make is an ergonomic office chair.

An ergonomic chair can help prevent back and leg pain by allowing the user to adjust the chair’s height, back support, neck support, and arm position. Sitting in the right position at your desk can help with productivity because you are more comfortable while at your desk for longer periods of time.

If you’ve been looking for an affordable ergonomic office chair, we found a special deal on Amazon.

$146.93 (was $266.94) at Amazon

The AmazonCommercial Ergonomic Executive Office Chair is currently on sale on Amazon for only $146.93. This is a 45% markdown from the regular retail price of $266.94, saving you $120.01.

Only the cream-colored chair is on sale (not the gray), so make sure you select the right model when putting it into your shopping cart.

Amazon deals change often and unexpectedly, so if you plan to put this in your cart, do it quickly before the sale ends.

This chair has all the bells and whistles of a more expensive model. Its leather design makes for an elegant look and feel. The back, arms, and seat cushion are all upholstered for maximum comfort during those extended work sessions.

MORE: The best desk

The high back provides full support and lumbar adjustability to customize the chair to align your body properly.

The armrests can flip up 90 degrees, so you can move your chair closer to your desk. You can rotate your chair 360 degrees and raise and lower its height with the gas lift. It also has a flexible tilt function, an elevated headrest and a weight capacity of 275 pounds.

At such a great sale price, this leather ergonomic office chair goes from an expensive splurge to an affordable upgrade for your office.

Buy the AmazonCommercial Ergonomic Executive Office Chair from Amazon for $146.93 (was $266.94).

This ergonomic desk chair is perfect for your home office—and it’s on sale by Marie Rossiter originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.