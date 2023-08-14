The best things to buy in September

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Between Labor Day sales and end-of-summer blowouts, you can save some serious money on a wide range of products throughout the month of September. Here are some of the best items to buy in September to save money.

1. Mattresses

Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4) historically lends itself to major deals on big-ticket items, and long holiday weekends are perfect times to score mattress deals. Right now, Home Depot has mattresses up to 40% off. Avocado, DreamCloud and Nectar are all hosting sales as well, with some items discounted by 30%-40%. Check your favorite local and specialty mattress stores as well.

2. iPhones

With Apple historically announcing its newest inventions this month, older versions tend to receive price cuts around this time. Apple’s next announcement is rumored to be happening on September 13, when news about a new iPhone 15 — among other products — is expected to be revealed. At that time, experts say, you might be able to pick up an iPhone 13 for a lower price.

3. Denim

As the cooler weather sets in, most of us tend to reach for anything denim: jeans, jackets, button-downs, you name it. If your go-to fall denim apparel is looking a little worse for wear, September is a great month to snag a new piece, thanks to the back-to-school rush being over and the onset of fall. Look for deals at places like Abercrombie & Fitch or Amazon.

4. Appliances

New appliances are often revealed by manufacturers in September and October, so mega-retailers like Lowes, Home Depot and Wayfair often hold big sales to make way for new models. Try shopping for washers, dryers, air conditioners and dishwashers in the fall for maximum financial benefits. On Labor Day, retailers may offer some great deals, too.



5. Outdoor Furniture and Grills

While August brings some big deals on end-of-the-summer seasonal items like outdoor furniture and barbecues, September usually prompts an even deeper sales drop on outdoor living products. Get up to 50% off select patio furniture, ceiling fans and more at Home Depot now through Labor Day. Stores like West Elm, Pottery Barn and World Market typically host end-of-season sales on outdoor furniture while places like Lowe’s and Ace Hardware will offer deals on grills and accessories.

6. Gardening Supplies

If you need a replacement gardening tool or would like to have everything ready to go next spring, you can save big at gardening places like Gardner’s Supply Company, Wayfair and Walmart, which tend to offer steep discounts to make way for new inventory. You can also use the opportunity to buy trees, shrubs, spring bulbs and perennials on sale.

7. Summer Apparel

September is a great time to add a few new pieces to your summer wardrobe. If you choose layering pieces, those pieces might even last you into the fall. Between back-to-school and Labor Day sales, you can expect to see stores discounting items from 20% to half off — or even more! Shop in-store or online at places like Kohl’s or Macy’s for summer closeout deals.

8. School supplies

Not buying the complete list of supplies before the school year begins can help you keep more hard-earned dollars in your pocket, although the tradeoff is that your selection will be less varied since back-to-school sales will have decimated supply. Office supply stores like Office Depot and Staples slash prices on much-needed classroom items like notebooks, pens and pencils, and local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens often follow suit.

9. Snacks

In addition to back-to-school clothes and supplies, add snacks to your September stock-up list. Whether you send your kiddos off each day with a granola bar or mini bag of popcorn or simply like to keep a few ready-to-eat items on hand (who doesn’t!), you’ll likely spot savings this month at big retailers like Costco and Target.

10. Seasonal produce

Known for being crisp, juicy and the perfect balance between sweet and tart, Honeycrisp apples are a fall staple — and harvesting season starts in September. Apple deals occur at grocery retailers throughout the country. ALDI has had 2-pound bags of these fruits available for less than $3 in the past. Keep your eyes peeled at other grocery stores for additional savings. Other types of produce in season this month include broccoli, cabbage, corn, grapes, kale and melons.

What are you hoping to pick up a good deal on this month?

