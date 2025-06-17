Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central MT conducting $10K raffle

GREAT FALLS — Four years ago, MTN News introduced you to Gregg and Zeagan, brought together as part of a program that helps bring a stable adult influence into a struggling child’s life.

While a lot has changed since they first met, one thing that has remained constant is the ever-growing bond they’ve forged as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana program.

“I really liked going snowboarding at Showdown,” said Zeagan when asked about his favorite BBBS activity.

Enjoying the great outdoors has been a big part of the plan since Gregg Smith and now 10-year-old Zeagan were first paired up as part of the program.

“We really like to ride bikes,” said Smith, a Great Falls attorney and father of three grown children.

They even achieved the goal of getting Zeagan successfully up on water skis.

“I was more afraid of not getting up than getting hurt," said Zeagan of the experience.

Gregg and Zeagan are a testament to the success of the program.

“Typically they are children, who are maybe in foster care or living with grandma or grandpa or an aunt or an uncle who maybe can't take them to do the things that they would like to do outdoors,” said Cheyenne Cole, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana Community Engagement Coordinator.

Smith says one of the biggest benefits has been the maturity he sees in Zeagan.

“He's just excelling at school with straight A's,” said Smith. “He told me he's going to get straight A's all the way through to get a scholarship for college.”

“I feel confident asking him questions because usually he has an answer and if not, he'll find an answer or at least try,” said Zeagan who aspires to one day be an engineer.

“We're learning through some new research that our littles are 20% more likely to go to college,” said Cole. “And they're also they also earn 15% more over the course of their lifetime.”

Smith says for Zeagan, sometimes it helps just to have someone to listen to him.

“I work pretty hard, like not to get all up in his business,” said Smith. “But when he wants to talk and he's ready, then he'll talk, andhe tells me a lot. And I think it helps him to be able to kind of work through hard things in his head sometimes.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana currently has about 20 kids on the waiting list. They need more males than females. To help with the financial needs of the organization, they are holding a Cash for Kids raffle.

“So the grand prize winner is going to get $10,000,” said Cole.

Cole says there is also a $2,000 prize for second place and $1,000 for the third place prize.

Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $120. In Great Falls, they can be purchased at Bighorn Outdoor Specialties, Montana Credit Union, Kaufman’s Menswear or the Big Brother Big Sisters office in the Columbus Center.

In Helena, Tickets are available at Sleeping Giant Lanes, Joe Mitchell State Farm as well as the Helena BBBS office on Park Avenue.

The winner will be announced at the BBBS Golf For Kids’ Sake event at Eagle Falls in Great Falls on June 27th and will help a program that often forges forever lasting friendships.

“I'll be here as long as he’ll have me,” said Smith when asked about how long he and Zeagan plan to stay in contact.