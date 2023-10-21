Bison defeat Rustlers (video); truck winner announced

Cross-town football in Great Falls reached a fever pitch on Friday night as the Great Falls High School Bison and the CMR High School Rustlers battled for bragging rights.

Ultimately, the Bison prevailed with a 7-0 win over the Rustlers. Watch the video above for game highlights.

Another feature of the annual cross-town game is the halftime drawing sponsored by the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

The winner of a new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from City Motors is Molly McLoughlin, and the winner of a $1,000 gift card from Scheels is Rachel Hollensead.

The raffle tickets generated in $153,910 in sales for the Foundation.

The truck ticket was sold by CMR Men's Soccer; the gift card ticket was sold by GFHS Girls Soccer.



