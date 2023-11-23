Black Friday deals under $100 that are excellent gifts for everyone on your list

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
You might still have Thanksgiving leftovers to put away, but the Black Friday deals are already rolling in at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Lowe’s, Target and many more retailers who are eager to get folks shopping for holiday gifts earlier than ever this year.
Even if you’re working with a tight budget this year, Black Friday brings some affordable gift options for all the people in your life. Here are some super sweet ones for her, for him, for kids, for the home and for anyone else who rates a spot on your Christmas list.
Deals For Her
Whether you’re shopping for a sister, a wife or a friend, you simply can’t go wrong with silky soft PJ’s. These are comfy enough to sleep in and stylish enough to be seen in. Plus, they come in six sizes and a dozen colors, and with the Black Friday sale, they’re 25% off.
- Nine West Women’s Floral Dial Strap Watch, $20 (was $37) at Amazon
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat, $52 (was $74) at Amazon
- GLO24K Eye Cream with 24k Gold, Hyaluronic Acid, Rosehip Oil, And Vitamins, $50 (was $99) at Target
- Cheibear Women’s Satin Button Down Sleepwear Shirt with Shorts PJ Sets, $34 (was $45) at Target
Deals For Him
This slim, foldable wallet would be perfect for a guy with classic style. Made of lightweight, genuine leather, it will slip easily into a back pocket. But it has room for eight cards, a long pocket for cash and a flip ID window. There’s no need to admit you paid less than half-price for this high-quality item! Either way, he’s worth it!
- Fossil Copeland Men’s Watch with Slim Case and Genuine Leather Band, $70 (was $140) at Amazon
- VONMAY Men’s Scuff Slippers Memory Foam Slip On Shoes, $17 (was $33) at Walmart
- Wrangler Men’s Jeans, $13 (was $20) at Walmart
- Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold with Flip ID Wallet, $35 (was $60) at Amazon
Deals For Kids
Give the preschooler in your life a gift that doesn’t require batteries, a charger or a screen. In fact, how about some good, old-fashioned building blocks? This set has 100 blocks in four colors and is made by Melissa & Doug, a company dedicated to producing painted wood toys without heavy metals, lead or phthalates. Buy it now and you’ll snap it up for nearly one third of its original price.
$18 (was $28) at Walmart $18 (was $28) at Amazon
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set, $18 (was $28) at Walmart
- Barbie Vacation House Playset, $69 (was $115) at Target
- Costway Wooden Pretend Play Kitchen Set, $82 (was $200) at Target
- Babyjoy Wooden Wobble Balance Board, $53 (was $140) at Target
Deals For The Home
This space-saving, K-cup coffee maker is only eight inches wide, so even the tiny apartment dweller in your life can probably find a spot for it. It’s fast, too. Just add a pod of your choice, pick a cup brew size, and hit “brew.” Voila! You’ll have your morning coffee in under a minute. Best of all, buying it with this Black Friday deal means getting it for half price. Keep in mind that the special pricing is only on select colors.
$50 (was $100) at Amazon $50 (was $89) at Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, $25 (was $50) at Amazon
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $78 (was $100) at Amazon
- Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set (8 pieces), $60 (was $220) at Walmart
- BISSELL CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum, $100 (was $140) at Amazon
Deals For Anyone On Your List
We can’t all live on a farm or in a warm and sunny climate, but anyone can grow a countertop garden. And this one doesn’t require sun or soil! If you know someone who might like to grow their own herbs or flowers, this indoor hydroponic gardening system might be the perfect present. It comes with a 20W LED light (that mimics natural sunlight), a water bowl (with a control panel that reminds you when it’s time to add water) and a growing deck (where the magic happens). Your gift recipient will also get a starter herb seed kit that includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.
- Connect 4: Board Game, $9 (was $12) at Walmart or $8 (was $12) at Amazon
- Monoprice Wireless Over Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60) at Target
- SNAPTAIN GPS FPV Drone with 2K Camera Live Video, $40 (was $130) at Target
- AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $80 (was $165) at Amazon
