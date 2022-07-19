Bruce Springsteen Just Became A Grandpa

Music legend Bruce Springsteen has been known as “The Boss” for decades. Now, he has a new title that he likely cherishes even more: Grandpa!

The 72-year-old “Born to Run” rocker and his wife and longtime bandmate, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, 68, shared the news of their granddaughter’s arrival in a July 16 Instagram post from the proud new grandmother.

She shared two photos of beautiful baby Lily Harper, who is the daughter of Sam Springsteen, the couple’s youngest son. One of the shots is a black-and-white image of the new parents pushing a baby carriage during a walk, and the other is a lovely closeup of Lily wearing a pink hat, pink bear mittens and her hospital bracelet.

Bruce and Patti have been married since 1991 and have worked together as part of Springsteen’s E Street Band since 1984. The couple has three children: Evan, Jessica and Sam. The younger Springsteens have created positive headlines in recent years, with Jessica qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics as an elite equestrian athlete in 2021 and Sam being sworn in as a New Jersey firefighter in 2020.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Fans and friends of the famous grandparents shared congratulations on the Instagram post, including fellow rock legend and guitarist Tom Morello, who is not only known for his work with Rage Against the Machine but also has joined the couple as a member of the E Street band on tour and in the studio.

“Oh, my!! Congrats!!” Morello commented on the IG post.

The new grandparents will need to juggle their new responsibilities with an already busy schedule. Springsteen recently announced a 2023 world tour that includes the E Street Band and is set to kick off on Feb. 1, in Tampa before making its way across the globe to Monza, Italy in July.

The tour will be the first time in six years that Springsteen and his band have done live shows on the road. Recently, the iconic performer took Broadway by storm with his one-man show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” that ran intermittently from 2017 through 2021.

Maybe little Lily can make it to her first show before she’s even a year old!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.