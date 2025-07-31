C.M. Russel Chamber Orchestra Goes To San Francisco

The C.M. Russel High School Chamber Orchestra group has been presented with an opportunity like no other. After submitting an audition to the Northwest Music Education Association Conference and Festival, they have been invited to perform at the annual conference hosted next year in San Francisco.

The conference will be held on February 25th-28th of 2026, and Orchestra Director Steve Olson and 32 students, half of which being violins 1st and 2nd chair, 4 violas, 10 cellos, and 2 basses will be making up the C.M. Russel Chamber group. This event will mark the first time that a group from Great Falls and the state of Montana has been selected to perform at this festival.

The students will also be permitted to attend the conference and its sessions on instrument repairs, music workshops, niche classes in Jazz, Classical, and Baroque works, and so much more.

If you are interested in supporting the group in their endeavors, they will be holding two free concerts at C.M. Russell High School for the general public. The concerts will be held on Thursday, August 7th, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, August 21st, at 7:30 p.m. The concert theme is music ranging from Pop, Broadway, and Classical, and will last about an hour. They will also be accepting donations at the concerts for their upcoming San Francisco trip.