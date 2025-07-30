Police investigating 'smash and grab spree' in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department says that more than 20 vehicles were vandalized overnight (Tuesday, July 29-Wednesday, July 30).

The GFPD says that in addition to windows being smashed, most of the crimes also involved the theft of something inside the vehicle (money, sunglasses, etc).

Almost all of the crimes happened west of the river between Second Avenue NW and Alpine Drive (in the Fox Farm neighborhood), and between midnight and 6 a.m.

Some of the vehicles were parked on streets, others were in driveways.

Police say the suspect(s) may have used a window-break device with a sharp tip

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to email Officer Stergionis astergionis@greatfallsmt.net, or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page by clicking here.

If you have been a victim of the crime spree and not yet reported it, you can file an online report by clicking here.