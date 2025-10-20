Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter in Shelby presents Pets Of The Week: Beguira and Chip

Beguira is a black 1-2 year old female. Recently spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She loves other cats and has a very calm temperament.

Chip is a 1 year old male and currently our longest cat resident. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He gets along great with other cats and seems unbothered by dogs. He’s playful and would make a great companion!

To adopt, call the shelter at 406-450-6388, visit the Prairie Oasis page, or send an email to prairieoasisanimalshelter@gmail.com.