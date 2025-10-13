Pet Paw-see presents Pets Of The Week: LaTerra and Polly



LaTerra is a special senior lady looking for her last forever home. LaTerra’s journey is one of mystery and survival. This beautiful black cat was found in Black Eagle, Montana, on a very cold February day in 2025. The wound on her back suggested she may have sought warmth in the engine of a car, and since then, she’s undergone two eye surgeries. When she was scanned for a microchip, it traced back to a shelter in New Mexico—but how she ended up in Montana remains unknown. What we do know is that this sweet girl has been through a lot and is ready for a safe, loving home to spend the rest of her years.

Despite everything she’s endured, LaTerra’s gentle spirit continues to shine. She enjoys quiet companionship, soft places to nap, and the simple comfort of knowing she’s safe and warm. She would thrive in a calm home without dogs, where she can relax and be loved without worry. LaTerra is a wonderful candidate for our Seniors for Seniors Program — a beautiful opportunity where a senior pet resides in a senior’s home, offering companionship and love.

Should life circumstances change, the Pet Paw-see remains committed to her care. LaTerra currently enjoys a special diet for her kidney health, and because of her special needs, the Pet Paw-see will provide all medical care and special food needed to keep her healthy and happy. Her body carries the marks of her past, but her heart is pure love.

LaTerra has already proven she’s a survivor—now she just needs a person or family to give her the happy ending she deserves. If you’re looking for a loving, grateful companion to share your heart and home, LaTerra is waiting to meet you.



Meet Polly — a resilient and gentle tortoiseshell beauty with a story that tugs at the heart. Polly spent the last several years trying to survive in a feral cat colony, but she was never truly feral herself.

A tame cat caught in the wrong place, Polly endured the harsh outdoor life, always hoping for something better. Now, Polly is finally safe, warm, and well-fed — and she’s ready for the next chapter.

She would thrive in a quiet, loving home where she can feel secure and protected for the rest of her life. Polly may take a little time to open up, but once she trusts you, she will reward your kindness with loyalty and quiet affection.

Polly is currently residing at Petsmart. Contact us to meet this sweet girl and show her what it means to be truly safe and loved.



Pet Paw-see volunteers are at Petsmart at Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls most Saturdays from noon until 3pm featuring cats available for adoption. Foster parents are usually there with their foster cats/kittens to answer questions.

For more information, click here to visit the Pet Paw-see website, or call 406-231-1132.