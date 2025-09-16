Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pets Of The Week: Max and Simon

The Great Falls Animal Shelter presents Pets Of The Week: Max and Simon

Max is a lively, mixed-breed dog with a powerful nose and a heart full of joy. Always eager to explore, he thrives on attention and greets everyone with wagging-tail enthusiasm. His playful, high-energy spirit makes him the perfect companion for outdoor adventures or simply goofing around.

Simon is a friendly, affectionate cat who loves attention and greets you with head bumps and nonstop purrs. He’s a playful, active “biscuit maker” with a chatty personality that makes him a delightful companion.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here to visit the website.

