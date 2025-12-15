The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls presents Pets Of The Week: Tiberius and Lucy!

Dog of the week: Tiberius has been waiting for over three months for his forever home. He’s only four years old, sweet as can be, and smart enough to figure out every puzzle toy we give him. He’s energetic, bursting with enthusiasm, always ready to play, run, learn, and love.

Cat of the week: This pretty girl is Lucy! Lucy is a sweet and friendly girl who loves people, dogs, and cats! She is six years old and is looking for a loving family that she can curl up with all night long.

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is at 900 25th Avenue NE.

For more information, call 406-727-7387, or click here to visit the website.