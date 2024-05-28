GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Billings during the state games earlier this month.

Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives a new pickup truck

The grand prize - a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Barb Konesky of Chinook, and on Tuesday, May 28, 2023, Barb was in Great Falls to pick up new ride at City Motors.

Barb has a very personal connection to Special Olympics - her son Justin is an athlete with the Havre Blue Ponies team.

She said of her family’s involvement in Special Olympics: "It's been great, it's been a great time being with it, it's allowed Justin to do sports that he likes to do and be with all his friends. And the community supports us really well.”

The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 135,000 tickets being sold this year, and generated more than $735,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.

Over the last 30 years, the annual raffle has brought in more $16.5 million dollars for the Special Olympics Montana program.