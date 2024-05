BILLINGS — MTN is proud to present "We Are Gold," a tribute to Montana's Special Olympics Athletes.

The Special Olympics State Summer Games began a three-year run in Billings in May 2024, and this special highlights some of the incredible athletes and coaches that make it one of the best events of the year across Montana.

You can also watch the wonder of the opening ceremonies and the tradition of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Enjoy our special in the video above.