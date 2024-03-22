CMR softball aims to restore winning tradition

GREAT FALLS — Effort, attitude, and togetherness (E.A.T.) is the team motto for this year's Great Falls CMR softball team. The Rustlers have seven returning varsity players, including three seniors that help carry out that motto every day in practice.

“We have effort. We always put 110% in. Attitude, we always have great attitude on the field no matter what happens. Togetherness, we are always together as a family and it makes us better players,” explained senior outfielder Kylie Floerchinger.

Head coach Alex Hurley told MTN Sports her team is young but talented, and she has set the bar high for this season. The team's strength will be its powerful hitting. According to both coach and senior pitcher Abby Fatz, the batting lineup will be strong from top to bottom.

One of the team's challenges for this season will come from the pitching mound. The Rustlers have two pitchers with varsity experience, but Hurley is looking to groom a third pitcher that will be able to help at the varsity level. She also explained that the team's youth may come into effect down the line, but the talent levels are high enough to make up for it.

The Rustlers have not been to the state championship game since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17. Hurley and her squad are looking to continue taking steps in the right direction to restore the program's rich tradition of winning.

“I know what Rustler softball means and the tradition that comes behind it, and the girls know that as well,” said Hurley. “We have a lot of pride in Rustler softball and to be able to go out and compete every day, hopefully we can show what we got this year.”

CMR’s season begins on March 28 with a doubleheader against Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead at the Multi Sports Complex in Great Falls.