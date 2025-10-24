DEA National Drug Take Back day is October 25

GREAT FALLS — One in six native American high school students in Montana misuse prescription drugs. That's according to a 2023 state study.

This Saturday, Montanans can help fight the problem. The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day runs from 10:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m. Collection sites will be set up across the state, including on native American reservations.

The event helps people get rid of dangerous, expired and unused prescription drugs.

"Don't throw them in the garbage. Don't put them down the drain. If they're expired, make sure that they're not just sitting in your medicine cabinet. There's proper drop offs for that," said Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton. "It's safe. It's safe for you. It's safe for your family members. For your pets. And then it just eliminates the the possibility that somebody gets those and use those inappropriately."

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says it's critical to protect Montana's youth from opioid addiction. During the last take back day in April, Montanans turned in more than 1,200 pounds of prescription drugs. You can find collection sites through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services or the DEA.

