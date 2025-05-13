DOC moves female inmates from Billings to Riverside unit in Boulder

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, May 12, 2025, the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) moved 50 female inmates from Montana Women’s Prison (MWP) in Billings to the former Riverside Special Needs Unit in Boulder as part of its strategy to reduce overcrowding in Montana’s correctional facilities.

“Montana Women’s Prison is over capacity, and has been for a while,” said DOC Director Brian Gootkin in the news release. “Not only does that affect the DOC, but it creates capacity concerns for county detention centers which hold our inmates until we can find room for them in prison. Repurposing Riverside allows for some relief in both of those areas.”

The DOC said in a news release that as of today’s move, MWP’s population logged in at 241 with 62 awaiting prison placement in county jails.

Of those in county jails, 47 female inmates had been waiting for transfer to prison for more than 30 days. The department anticipates having female inmates waiting in county jails moved to MWP before the end of the month.

The Riverside unit was most recently used as a sub-unit of Montana State Prison (MSP) for male inmates with serious, long-term medical needs. The 25 inmates who were housed there were moved to MSP earlier this month.

The Riverside facility required only minor renovations to accommodate its new population which is comprised of female inmates considered low risk with a history of good conduct in prison.

Since the 2023 Montana Legislative Session, the DOC has been working with Governor Gianforte’s Office of Budget and Program Planning and Montana legislators to identify a long-term solution for overcrowding in Montana prisons.

During the 2023 session, lawmakers supported the construction of three replacement units and the renovation of another on the low-security side of Montana State Prison. Additionally, funding for two more male units and other projects at MSP was allocated in the 2025 session.

Gootkin noted, “We are extremely thankful for the support of Governor Gianforte and the members of the Montana Legislature to provide us with a generational investment to modernize and expand our correctional infrastructure. Not only will we have the capacity we need to accommodate our inmate population, but we will be able to provide a safer, healthier work environment for our employees.”