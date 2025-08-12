Obituary: Stephanie Lee Kummer

Stephanie Lee Kummer, 37 years old, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 8, 2025. She was born on January 29, 1988, in Woodland Hills, California, and grew up with a love for life’s simple joys.

A 2006 graduate of Great Falls High School, Stephanie was also a proud Special Olympics athlete.

She was an avid fan of video games, writing, and music, and she found peace and happiness in fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors.

Known for her sense of humor and her deep love for animals, Stephanie brought warmth and laughter to those around her.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wayne Kummer, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

“I have fought the food fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7

