Great Falls students say books inspire imagination and joy

GREAT FALLS — KRTV is currently raising money for our “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, which aims to improve childhood literacy in Great Falls by purchasing books for students in Great Falls.

For students at Sunnyside Elementary School, books are more than assignments — they’re adventures, lessons, and even comfort on hard days.

Third-grader Sunni Lafloe said reading helps him learn.

“Yeah, I love them. Because I get smarter and smarter. Like when I’m reading, like work on like books that I actually tell like the world war and whatever,” Lafloe said. "I can actually know about it and know things I didn’t know then nobody told me."

Tom Wylie reports - watch:

Kids: "If you give a child a book..."

He said books also spark his creativity.

“The more I read books, the more I like to color and more like, draw on papers. And the other day my drawing actually looked like a real dinosaur because I was trying to make a triceratops but I actually ended up looking like looking like a robo triceratops,” Lafloe said.

Fourth grader Zymaria Korman said she spent much of her summer reading.

“Yes, I like reading books. I mostly read my books most of the summer. My mom, she always lets me go to the book fair. I like books because they help you, like, imagine things. And you can have a bunch of life lessons,” Korman said.

She said the school book fair is always a highlight.

“I like the things where we come in and, like, sit down and we get to pick four books for free, and then we, like, check them out, and then we get to read them,” Korman said. "I like those because… I like the accessory books where they have like little bracelets or like little necklaces."

Korman added that free books mean a lot for classmates who may not have many at home.

“Sometimes I feel excited for my classmates because I know some of them, they don’t really have as many books as I have, because I have a big pile of big boxes of them,” she said. “But I like to read with other people."

Call us at 406-791-5480 to make a donation - the phones will be open through 6 p.m. on Wednesday!

You can also text KRTV to 50155 or visit krtv.com/giveabook to help make a difference in our community by putting new books in the hands of young readers!