KRTV gives away new books to students at Chief Joseph Elementary School

Some students at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Great Falls received new books to read on Monday as part of the annual " If You Give A Child A Book " campaign, an annual program by MTN stations, their parent company E.W. Scripps, and Scholastic Books.

The books are being distributed during a week-long book fair here at the school.

One class at a time, students file in to the school library where a variety of new books for them to choose await, but many know exactly what they wanted.

"I wanted to see if there are any dog books because I have a dog,” said 4th-grader Chloe Zander.

4th-grader Chloe Zander

"Chapter books, picture books, all those books,” said 4th-grader Clayton Nardinger.

4th-grader Clayton Nardinger

As in 2021, KRTV's 2022 campaign raised more than $10,000, thanks to generous donations in the community. That means each student is able to get eight books.

“I think it can take you places and make you smarter,” Zander said when asked why she likes to read.

"Because you can learn from it,” said Nardinger in response to being asked why reading is important.

Staff and volunteers helped the students pick out books.

Chris Harpring was one of the volunteers Monday. He's also a substitute librarian at the school.

Chris Harpring

"It's a great joy to watch them come in here and their faces light up,” said Nardinger. "If you're not literate and you can't read, look at how many things you miss out on. Whether it be reading a story or reading information on how to put something together. It's a very fundamental thing that you need to know."

This year's campaign is sponsored by Great Falls Subaru.

