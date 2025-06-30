How to avoid appliance tariffs, and save big money this summer

July is typically the perfect time to shop for large appliances with retailers offering significant markdowns during Fourth of July sales.

However, new tariffs on imported appliances have just gone into effect, potentially affecting prices for consumers.

If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, range, washer, dryer or dishwasher, it's now important to ask where that appliance was manufactured, as this could make a significant difference in how much you pay.

Jason Calcitrai, who is currently shopping for windows and appliances, has already noticed higher prices.

"It's unfortunate that the tariffs are causing this price increase," Calcitrai said.

Reece Dorsey, sales manager of The Appliance Loft, confirms that prices on models made in Europe and China started rising as soon as appliance tariffs took effect on June 23.

"Absolutely. At least on a dozen brands," Dorsey said.

How to avoid new appliance tariffs

How to save after tariff price hikes

But consumers don't necessarily have to pay more this summer.

Stephanie Carls with Retail Me Not says getting the best price is about doing research and shopping smarter.

"Adding in additional promo codes and cash back, stacking all of those on top of each other is truly where you're going to get the best deal," Carls said.

She also recommends asking stores if they can price match or provide additional perks, since most retailers will be offering competing deals.

"Maybe a free install or free delivery and hauling away offers. Those are also going to quietly save you hundreds or more," Carls said.

Another option is buying directly from the manufacturer.

Carls shared her experience: "We had gone on and done just a chat with that manufacturer just kind of talking through those different options and they price matched what was available at Best Buy."

Dorsey points out that many American brands are tariff-free, but consumers need to verify they were built in a U.S. factory.

"Frigidaire or Electrolux, are very popular brands," Dorsey said. "Also many items from Whirlpool, Maytag, and then the General Electric family will be tariff-free," he added.

Finally, look for Fourth of July sales—a red, white, and blue way to avoid the new tariff price hikes and save money on your appliance purchase.

That way you don't waste your money.

